Isabella Bank (NASDAQ:ISBA) Releases Earnings Results

Isabella Bank (NASDAQ:ISBA - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 16.88%.

Get Isabella Bank alerts: Sign Up

Isabella Bank Price Performance

Shares of ISBA traded down $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $45.10. The company's stock had a trading volume of 20,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,903. The company has a market capitalization of $330.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Isabella Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89.

Isabella Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Isabella Bank's payout ratio is 43.75%.

Institutional Trading of Isabella Bank

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Isabella Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Isabella Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Isabella Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Isabella Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,186,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Isabella Bank by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,591 shares of the company's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISBA shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Isabella Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Isabella Bank in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $38.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank NASDAQ: ISBA is a community bank headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, serving individuals and businesses across mid-Michigan. The bank delivers a broad array of financial products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and online and mobile banking platforms designed to meet everyday banking needs.

On the commercial side, Isabella Bank offers business lending solutions such as lines of credit, term loans, and equipment financing, alongside treasury management, merchant services, and payroll processing to help companies manage cash flow and streamline operations.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Isabella Bank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Isabella Bank wasn't on the list.

While Isabella Bank currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here