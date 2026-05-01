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Ispire Technology (ISPR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Ispire Technology logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) will report Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, May 8, with analysts penciling in EPS of ($0.02) and revenue of $22.60 million, and an earnings call scheduled for Monday, May 11 at 8:00 AM ET.
  • The company missed estimates in its last quarter, posting EPS of ($0.12) versus ($0.01) expected and revenue of $20.29 million versus $32.80 million, while showing a negative net margin of 36.62% and a deeply negative return on equity.
  • ISPR trades around $1.38 with a market cap near $79 million and roughly 5% institutional ownership, and it carries a consensus Hold rating with an average price target of $7.50 despite mixed analyst actions.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Ispire Technology to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 11, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 million. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 2,383.89%. On average, analysts expect Ispire Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ispire Technology Price Performance

ISPR stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.65. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. Ispire Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87.

Institutional Trading of Ispire Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ispire Technology by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ispire Technology by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ispire Technology by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ispire Technology by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ISPR. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ispire Technology from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Ispire Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ispire Technology

About Ispire Technology

(Get Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

Read More

Earnings History for Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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