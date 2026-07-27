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Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Isuzu Motors logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Isuzu Motors shares opened higher, rising from a previous close of $13.88 to $14.72 before last trading at $14.6650 on volume of 5,360 shares.
  • Analyst views remain mixed: Nomura downgraded the stock to “strong sell,” while Zacks Research and UBS Group upgraded it to “hold” and “buy,” respectively. The overall consensus rating is “Hold.”
  • In its latest quarter, Isuzu reported EPS of $0.13, below the $0.19 estimate, but revenue of $6.13 billion exceeded expectations of $5.58 billion; analysts project $1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • Interested in Isuzu Motors? Here are five stocks we like better.

Isuzu Motors Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISUZY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.88, but opened at $14.72. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $14.6650, with a volume of 5,360 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ISUZY shares. Nomura lowered shares of Isuzu Motors from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Isuzu Motors to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Isuzu Motors from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ISUZY

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%.The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Isuzu Motors Ltd. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Isuzu Motors Limited OTCMKTS: ISUZY is a Japan‐based manufacturer renowned for its commercial vehicles and diesel engine technology. Established in 1916 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a reputation for durability and fuel efficiency, offering a broad portfolio of light, medium and heavy‐duty trucks alongside urban and intercity buses. Its core expertise in diesel engines underpins both its automotive lineup and a range of industrial applications, from marine propulsion to generator sets.

In the passenger‐vehicle segment, Isuzu has forged strategic alliances—most notably the joint venture with Toyota Motor Corporation to produce the D-Max pickup truck—which combines Isuzu’s engineering strengths with Toyota’s global distribution network.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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