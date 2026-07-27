Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Isuzu Motors Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISUZY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.88, but opened at $14.72. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $14.6650, with a volume of 5,360 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ISUZY shares. Nomura lowered shares of Isuzu Motors from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Isuzu Motors to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Isuzu Motors from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ISUZY

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%.The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Isuzu Motors Ltd. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited OTCMKTS: ISUZY is a Japan‐based manufacturer renowned for its commercial vehicles and diesel engine technology. Established in 1916 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a reputation for durability and fuel efficiency, offering a broad portfolio of light, medium and heavy‐duty trucks alongside urban and intercity buses. Its core expertise in diesel engines underpins both its automotive lineup and a range of industrial applications, from marine propulsion to generator sets.

In the passenger‐vehicle segment, Isuzu has forged strategic alliances—most notably the joint venture with Toyota Motor Corporation to produce the D-Max pickup truck—which combines Isuzu’s engineering strengths with Toyota’s global distribution network.

Further Reading

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