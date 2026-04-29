Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Trading 10.4% Higher - What's Next?

Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.9260 and last traded at $1.9260. Approximately 5,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 35,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.7450.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Itm Power from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itm Power has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on Itm Power

Itm Power Stock Up 11.9%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.

Itm Power Company Profile

Itm Power plc is a United Kingdom–based manufacturer of integrated hydrogen energy solutions, specializing in proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer systems. The company's core offering includes modular electrolyzer stacks and balance-of-plant solutions designed to convert renewable electricity into green hydrogen. These systems can be scaled from small-scale demonstrations to multi-megawatt deployments, targeting applications in industry, gas blending and refueling infrastructure.

Beyond electrolyzer modules, Itm Power develops turnkey turnkey “power-to-gas” and “power-to-liquids” projects that enable carbon-free fuel production.

Further Reading

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