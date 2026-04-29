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Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Trading 10.4% Higher - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Itm Power logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Shares jumped 10.4% to $1.9260 on Wednesday, but trading was thin—about 5,400 shares exchanged hands, roughly 85% below the stock's average daily volume.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Itm Power from "equal weight" to "overweight," and MarketBeat shows an average analyst rating of "Buy" (including Strong Buy, Buy and Hold opinions).
  • Itm Power manufactures PEM electrolyzers and turnkey "power‑to‑gas" and "power‑to‑liquids" green hydrogen solutions that scale from small demonstrations to multi‑megawatt deployments.
  • Interested in Itm Power? Here are five stocks we like better.

Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.9260 and last traded at $1.9260. Approximately 5,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 35,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.7450.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Itm Power from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itm Power has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on Itm Power

Itm Power Stock Up 11.9%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.

Itm Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itm Power plc is a United Kingdom–based manufacturer of integrated hydrogen energy solutions, specializing in proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer systems. The company's core offering includes modular electrolyzer stacks and balance-of-plant solutions designed to convert renewable electricity into green hydrogen. These systems can be scaled from small-scale demonstrations to multi-megawatt deployments, targeting applications in industry, gas blending and refueling infrastructure.

Beyond electrolyzer modules, Itm Power develops turnkey turnkey “power-to-gas” and “power-to-liquids” projects that enable carbon-free fuel production.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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