Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Sets New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.31 and last traded at $79.0530, with a volume of 23851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.92.

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Key Itron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Itron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results topped expectations — Itron posted EPS of $1.49 and revenue of $586.98M, beating consensus and showing healthy margins (net margin ~12.7%, ROE ~20%). This demonstrates near-term profitability and beat-driven upside potential. Read More.

Q1 results topped expectations — Itron posted EPS of $1.49 and revenue of $586.98M, beating consensus and showing healthy margins (net margin ~12.7%, ROE ~20%). This demonstrates near-term profitability and beat-driven upside potential. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company released formal Q1 press materials and slide deck for investors (useful for digging into segment performance, backlog and cash flow). Read More.

Company released formal Q1 press materials and slide deck for investors (useful for digging into segment performance, backlog and cash flow). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript is available for management commentary and Q&A — investors should review for color on order trends, margin drivers and cadence of deployments. Read More.

Earnings call transcript is available for management commentary and Q&A — investors should review for color on order trends, margin drivers and cadence of deployments. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance came in well below Street expectations: EPS guidance of $1.25–1.35 vs. consensus ~1.45 and revenue guidance $560–570M vs. consensus ~$605.8M — the lowered outlook is the primary catalyst for the share decline. Read More.

Q2 guidance came in well below Street expectations: EPS guidance of $1.25–1.35 vs. consensus ~1.45 and revenue guidance $560–570M vs. consensus ~$605.8M — the lowered outlook is the primary catalyst for the share decline. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Itron disclosed a mid‑April cyberattack on internal systems; management says operations were unaffected but the breach raises execution and reputational risk that could affect customer contracts and remediation costs. Read More.

Itron disclosed a mid‑April cyberattack on internal systems; management says operations were unaffected but the breach raises execution and reputational risk that could affect customer contracts and remediation costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Underlying revenue was down ~3.3% year-over-year and EPS edged below last year's quarter ($1.49 vs. $1.52), highlighting uneven top-line trends despite the beat. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price target on shares of Itron and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Itron from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim set a $155.00 price target on Itron in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Itron from an "accumulate" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Itron

Itron Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock's 50-day moving average is $92.95 and its 200 day moving average is $99.92.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $586.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.13 million. Itron had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 4,486 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $446,536.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,165,969.24. This trade represents a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 4,930 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $490,732.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,601.76. The trade was a 12.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 51,180 shares of company stock worth $5,085,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Itron

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Itron by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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