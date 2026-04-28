Itron Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Itron NASDAQ: ITRI reported first-quarter 2026 results that came in ahead of management’s expectations, driven by what executives described as strong execution and some first-half project deployments moving ahead of schedule. President and CEO Tom Deitrich said the company had “a solid start to the year,” while emphasizing that the pace of grid-edge deployments remains consistent with the company’s overall outlook for the first half of 2026.

Get Itron alerts: Sign Up

Quarterly results beat expectations as projects pulled forward

Deitrich highlighted first-quarter revenue of $587 million, adjusted EBITDA of $92 million, non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.49, and free cash flow of $79 million. He noted that while project timing provided “a modest tailwind” in the quarter, the company still expects the first half of the year to be consistent with its initial guidance.

Senior Vice President and CFO Joan Hooper said revenue exceeded the company’s outlook range “due to an acceleration of certain first half project deployments.” She added that revenue declined year-over-year primarily because of the timing of large Networked Solutions projects.

Hooper reported GAAP net income of $53 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, compared with $65 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, in the prior year. She attributed the decline to higher GAAP operating expenses tied to two recently completed acquisitions and to lower interest income.

On a non-GAAP basis, Hooper said adjusted gross margin rose to 40.7%, up 490 basis points year-over-year. Non-GAAP operating income of $84 million and adjusted EBIT of $92 million both increased 5% from the prior year. Non-GAAP net income was $68 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, down slightly from $1.52 a year ago, which Hooper said was driven by lower interest income that was partially offset by higher operating income.

Bookings, backlog, and a growing recurring revenue base

Itron reported first-quarter bookings of $476 million, bringing total backlog to $4.4 billion at quarter end, which Deitrich said was in line with expectations. He also said total company annual recurring revenue (ARR) ended the quarter at $414 million, up 28% year-over-year due to “strong organic growth, plus our recently acquired Resiliency Solutions segment.” Deitrich said the Outcomes segment grew 22% year-over-year.

Deitrich pointed to several wins during the quarter, including a strategic grid visibility program with Duquesne Light Company and an expansion with an existing customer deploying “a safety-enhanced meter program” that added Intelis static gas endpoints. He also discussed early progress in the newly created Resiliency Solutions segment, citing a new worker safety contract with a major U.S. electricity utility and a contract extension with a large natural gas pipeline customer for Itron’s digital construction management platform.

Outcomes and Resiliency Solutions combined represented 25% of total backlog, according to Deitrich, and he said that share is increasing. In response to an analyst question about recurring revenue within that mix, Deitrich said the Outcomes segment generally runs “somewhere between two-thirds to three-quarters recurring revenue,” while “the vast majority” of Resiliency Solutions revenue is recurring. Hooper clarified that recurring revenue can include services revenue and is “not just software.”

Segment performance shows margin gains and acquisition contribution

Hooper detailed year-over-year segment trends on a constant-currency basis:

Device Solutions: Revenue decreased 9% due to an expected decline in legacy electricity products in EMEA and project timing in North America.

Revenue decreased 9% due to an expected decline in legacy electricity products in EMEA and project timing in North America. Networked Solutions: Revenue decreased 14% due to the timing of large deployments.

Revenue decreased 14% due to the timing of large deployments. Outcomes: Revenue increased 20% driven by higher recurring and services revenue.

Revenue increased 20% driven by higher recurring and services revenue. Resiliency Solutions: The new segment contributed $16 million of revenue in the quarter and includes the Urbint and Locusview acquisitions.

Hooper said Device Solutions delivered quarterly record adjusted gross margin of 35.4% and operating margin of 29.7%, citing favorable mix and operational efficiencies. Networked Solutions posted adjusted gross margin of 40.8% and operating margin of 31.4%, also supported by mix and efficiencies. Outcomes produced adjusted gross margin of 41.7% and operating margin of 23.3%, with Hooper pointing to a higher-margin mix and operating leverage.

Resiliency Solutions recorded adjusted gross margin of 73% and operating margin of 27% on $16 million in revenue.

During the Q&A, Deitrich attributed improved gross margin performance partly to the completion of older, pre-inflation contracts that had limited pricing flexibility. He also pointed to “self-help” actions including factory consolidation and portfolio pruning, along with operational execution. Asked about Device Solutions margin sustainability, Deitrich said that segment is “ahead of those 27 targets,” and he believes margins “stay at roughly the level that it is at now,” with potential quarter-to-quarter variation.

Balance sheet and capital allocation priorities

At quarter end, Hooper reported total debt of $1.61 billion and cash and equivalents of $713 million, with net leverage at 2.4 times. She said the company’s cash balance declined by about $300 million from year-end 2025 due to several items, including the January acquisition of Locusview, the February issuance of $805 million of zero-interest convertible senior notes, the March repayment of $460 million of the company’s 2021 convertible senior notes, and a $100 million share repurchase in February, partially offset by the quarter’s free cash flow.

Deitrich said the company’s first priority in 2026 is integrating Urbint and Locusview. While the integration is “on track,” he said there is additional work to integrate systems and related infrastructure. He added that Itron will look opportunistically at other potential acquisitions but is “not actively going to seek something to buy in 2026.”

Q2 outlook and second-half expectations

For the second quarter, Hooper guided to revenue of $560 million to $570 million and non-GAAP EPS of $1.25 to $1.35 per diluted share. At the midpoint, revenue would be down 7% versus last year, which Hooper said reflects the pull-forward of first-half deployments into Q1.

Asked about what drove the Q1 acceleration and how to think about the second half, Hooper said the pull-forward was “primarily in the Networked Solutions business, but also a little bit in Device Solutions.” She said that combining Q1 actual results with the midpoint of Q2 guidance implies the first half is “slightly higher” than expected in February on revenue and higher on gross margin, EBITDA, and EPS. Hooper and Deitrich both indicated that the expected second-half uptick is tied largely to Networked Solutions deployments, while Outcomes is expected to continue growing and Device Solutions is expected to be roughly flat.

Deitrich said supply chain and labor constraints were not an issue in the quarter, and that customer deployments “were ticking along quite nicely,” enabling faster progress in Networks. He reiterated that the company expected the year to be “back half loaded,” and said he has not seen changes in the marketplace that would alter that view.

On market conditions, Deitrich described water in Europe as strong, water in the U.S. as “a little bit slower,” and gas in North America as “particularly strong,” noting “more than 5x the number of endpoints that are in flight” versus historical levels. He also said electricity is strong in Asia Pacific and in line with expectations in North America, with activity building for the back half of 2026 into 2027 and 2028.

Deitrich also addressed U.S. government funding dynamics, noting that some GRIP projects were previously put on hold or “canceled,” and that many activities are being replaced with a new Department of Energy program called SPARK. He said Itron has not seen cancellations tied to those holds, adding that customers “need to do these things” and that the projects were not discretionary.

As the call concluded, Deitrich said utilities are operating under increasing strain from distributed energy resources, rising demand variability, resource scarcity, and weather volatility, and positioned Itron as an “intelligence layer” that helps customers use existing capacity more effectively. He said industry data suggests utility distribution spending will continue to grow “at least through the end of the decade,” and emphasized the company’s focus on backlog quality, recurring revenue growth, margin discipline, and cash generation.

About Itron NASDAQ: ITRI

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Itron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Itron wasn't on the list.

While Itron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here