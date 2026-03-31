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ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analysts rate ITT a "Moderate Buy" — 11 firms cover the stock (10 buys, 1 hold) with an average 12‑month price target of $218.00 and several recent target increases from firms like Citigroup and KeyCorp.
  • CEO insider sale — CEO Luca Savi sold 63,450 shares for about $12.1 million at ~$190.69 per share, reducing his stake by roughly 19.47%.
  • Solid quarterly performance and shareholder return — ITT reported $1.85 EPS vs. $1.79 expected and $1.05B revenue vs. $1.01B expected, set Q1 guidance of $1.680–1.72 EPS, and raised the quarterly dividend to $0.386 (annualized $1.54).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ITT.

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ITT from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on ITT from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ITT from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on ITT

Insider Activity at ITT

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 63,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $12,099,280.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,028,284.26. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 166 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bayban purchased a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in ITT by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Stock Down 1.9%

ITT stock opened at $181.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.03. ITT has a twelve month low of $105.64 and a twelve month high of $209.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ITT had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. ITT has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ITT will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.386 per share. This is a boost from ITT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ITT's dividend payout ratio is 25.20%.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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Analyst Recommendations for ITT (NYSE:ITT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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