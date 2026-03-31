ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ITT from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on ITT from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ITT from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th.

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Insider Activity at ITT

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 63,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $12,099,280.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,028,284.26. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 166 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bayban purchased a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in ITT by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Stock Down 1.9%

ITT stock opened at $181.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.03. ITT has a twelve month low of $105.64 and a twelve month high of $209.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ITT had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. ITT has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ITT will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.386 per share. This is a boost from ITT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ITT's dividend payout ratio is 25.20%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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