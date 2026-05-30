Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.6667.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITRN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Ituran Location and Control from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ituran Location and Control from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $57.00 price objective on Ituran Location and Control in a report on Monday, March 9th.

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Ituran Location and Control Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $65.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.73. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $66.44. The business's 50 day moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.20.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.32 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 16.03%. Analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Ituran Location and Control Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ituran Location and Control's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 198.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 896,313 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 891,274 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $43,681,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 909.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 539,817 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $23,218,000 after acquiring an additional 486,331 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 531,854 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 410,105 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Key Ituran Location and Control News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ituran Location and Control this week:

Positive Sentiment: Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Ituran Location and Control and kept its $70 target price, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s upside potential.

Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Ituran Location and Control and kept its $70 target price, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s upside potential. Positive Sentiment: The analyst’s updated earnings estimates point to consistent growth, including FY2026 EPS of $3.50 and FY2027 EPS of $4.00, which can support a higher valuation if achieved.

The analyst’s updated earnings estimates point to consistent growth, including FY2026 EPS of $3.50 and FY2027 EPS of $4.00, which can support a higher valuation if achieved. Neutral Sentiment: Maxim Group also published quarterly EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027, including $0.86 for Q2 2026, $0.88 for Q3 2026, $0.91 for Q4 2026, and $1.03 for Q4 2027, reflecting a gradual earnings ramp rather than a major surprise.

Maxim Group also published quarterly EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027, including $0.86 for Q2 2026, $0.88 for Q3 2026, $0.91 for Q4 2026, and $1.03 for Q4 2027, reflecting a gradual earnings ramp rather than a major surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data released on May 28 showed 0 shares reported, indicating no meaningful short-selling pressure from that update.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is a provider of wireless vehicle tracking and stolen vehicle recovery services. The company leverages a combination of cellular and global positioning system (GPS) technologies to offer real-time monitoring and location-based solutions for private vehicle owners, fleet operators and insurance companies. Its core offerings include subscription-based tracking devices, centralized control centers and software platforms that enable clients to detect unauthorized vehicle use, dispatch recovery teams and manage fleet logistics.

Founded in 1994 in Israel, Ituran pioneered the use of wireless communications for security and telematics applications.

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