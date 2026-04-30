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ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
ITV logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Volume spike: ITV traded 19,545 shares mid-day, a 265% increase from the prior session (5,359 shares), with the stock last at $10.81 versus a prior close of $10.6225.
  • Analyst outlook improving: Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ITV from "hold" to "Strong Buy", and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of "Buy" (one Strong Buy, one Hold).
  • Solid balance-sheet indicators include a debt-to-equity of 0.24 with a current ratio of 1.29 and quick ratio of 0.83, while the stock sits near its 50‑day ($10.54) and 200‑day ($10.62) moving averages.
  • Five stocks we like better than ITV.

Itv Plc. (OTCMKTS:ITVPY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 19,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the previous session's volume of 5,359 shares.The stock last traded at $10.81 and had previously closed at $10.6225.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ITV from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITVPY

ITV Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62.

ITV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc is a United Kingdom–based broadcasting and media production company best known for its portfolio of free-to-air television channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4 and CITV. The company generates revenue primarily through advertising sales across its broadcast network and digital platforms. In addition to traditional linear broadcasting, ITV offers on-demand and catch-up services via its streaming portal, providing viewers access to drama, entertainment, reality and sports programming.

Through its production arm, ITV Studios, the company develops, produces and distributes original content for both its own channels and third-party broadcasters and streaming platforms.

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