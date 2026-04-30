ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - What's Next?

Itv Plc. (OTCMKTS:ITVPY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 19,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the previous session's volume of 5,359 shares.The stock last traded at $10.81 and had previously closed at $10.6225.

Get ITV alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ITV from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITVPY

ITV Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc is a United Kingdom–based broadcasting and media production company best known for its portfolio of free-to-air television channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4 and CITV. The company generates revenue primarily through advertising sales across its broadcast network and digital platforms. In addition to traditional linear broadcasting, ITV offers on-demand and catch-up services via its streaming portal, providing viewers access to drama, entertainment, reality and sports programming.

Through its production arm, ITV Studios, the company develops, produces and distributes original content for both its own channels and third-party broadcasters and streaming platforms.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ITV, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ITV wasn't on the list.

While ITV currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here