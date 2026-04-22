ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Itv Plc. (OTCMKTS:ITVPY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $11.03. ITV shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 9,179 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ITV from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on ITVPY

ITV Stock Down 0.1%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About ITV

ITV plc is a United Kingdom–based broadcasting and media production company best known for its portfolio of free-to-air television channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4 and CITV. The company generates revenue primarily through advertising sales across its broadcast network and digital platforms. In addition to traditional linear broadcasting, ITV offers on-demand and catch-up services via its streaming portal, providing viewers access to drama, entertainment, reality and sports programming.

Through its production arm, ITV Studios, the company develops, produces and distributes original content for both its own channels and third-party broadcasters and streaming platforms.

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