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ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
ITV logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ITV shares gapped down — the stock closed at $11.50 and opened at $11.03 on Wednesday, last trading at $11.03 on a volume of 9,179 shares.
  • Analyst upgrade boosts sentiment — Kepler Capital Markets raised ITV from "hold" to "strong-buy," leaving an average MarketBeat rating of "Buy" (one Strong Buy, one Hold).
  • Technical and balance-sheet snapshot — 50‑day MA $10.55 and 200‑day MA $10.60; debt/equity 0.24 with a quick ratio of 0.83 and current ratio of 1.29, indicating low leverage but modest short‑term liquidity.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Itv Plc. (OTCMKTS:ITVPY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $11.03. ITV shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 9,179 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ITV from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on ITVPY

ITV Stock Down 0.1%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About ITV

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc is a United Kingdom–based broadcasting and media production company best known for its portfolio of free-to-air television channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4 and CITV. The company generates revenue primarily through advertising sales across its broadcast network and digital platforms. In addition to traditional linear broadcasting, ITV offers on-demand and catch-up services via its streaming portal, providing viewers access to drama, entertainment, reality and sports programming.

Through its production arm, ITV Studios, the company develops, produces and distributes original content for both its own channels and third-party broadcasters and streaming platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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