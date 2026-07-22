Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its resultson Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Ivanhoe Mines to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $213.7690 million for the quarter.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $165.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.31 million. Ivanhoe Mines had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 5.14%. On average, analysts expect Ivanhoe Mines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts: Sign Up

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

Shares of IVPAF stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 84.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVPAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Ivanhoe Mines from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Ivanhoe Mines from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a "negative" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVPAF

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on unlocking high-value deposits of copper, nickel, zinc, and platinum-group metals. The company pursues a two-pronged strategy of advancing large-scale mining projects through feasibility and development stages while also expanding its exploration footprint. Ivanhoe's technical expertise spans geology, engineering, environmental management, and community relations, enabling it to secure the necessary permits and infrastructure for major mine developments.

The company's flagship asset is the Kamoa-Kakula copper complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a joint venture with the government of the DRC and Zijin Mining.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ivanhoe Mines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ivanhoe Mines wasn't on the list.

While Ivanhoe Mines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here