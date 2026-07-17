Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Sets New 1-Year Low - Should You Sell?

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 44861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVPAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a "negative" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVPAF

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Ivanhoe Mines had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 24.86%.The firm had revenue of $165.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $186.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on unlocking high-value deposits of copper, nickel, zinc, and platinum-group metals. The company pursues a two-pronged strategy of advancing large-scale mining projects through feasibility and development stages while also expanding its exploration footprint. Ivanhoe's technical expertise spans geology, engineering, environmental management, and community relations, enabling it to secure the necessary permits and infrastructure for major mine developments.

The company's flagship asset is the Kamoa-Kakula copper complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a joint venture with the government of the DRC and Zijin Mining.

Further Reading

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