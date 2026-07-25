J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SJM. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price objective on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $125.00 price target on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $121.67.

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J. M. Smucker Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $118.31 on Friday. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $88.25 and a 52 week high of $119.39. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.71.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.13. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 3,630 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $403,111.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,297,523.95. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 4,353 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $500,943.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,371.80. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 18,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,914 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company's stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,990 shares of the company's stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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