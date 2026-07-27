J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's Why

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $120.08 and last traded at $119.7440, with a volume of 172654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.32.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price target on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $121.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $109.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.26.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 17.18%. The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. J. M. Smucker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.46%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 3,630 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $403,111.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,523.95. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $583,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,118.55. This represents a 24.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 18,533 shares of company stock worth $2,132,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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