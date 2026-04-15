J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BTIG Research

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J. M. Smucker from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded J. M. Smucker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $125.00 target price on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.94.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $92.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $88.25 and a twelve month high of $119.39. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.28.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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