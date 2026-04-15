Free Trial
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BTIG Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
J. M. Smucker logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BTIG Research upgraded J.M. Smucker to a "strong-buy", and other firms (including Sanford C. Bernstein) have raised ratings—MarketBeat shows a consensus of "Moderate Buy" with a $117.94 consensus target price.
  • Smucker beat the quarter with $2.38 EPS (vs. $2.27 expected) and $2.34B revenue (up 7% YoY), but still reports a negative net margin (−14.07%) and a negative P/E (−7.82), signaling mixed profitability despite top-line growth.
  • Shares opened at $92.18 (12‑month range $88.25–$119.39) with a market cap of about $9.8B and 81.66% institutional ownership, suggesting room for upside toward the consensus target from current levels.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J. M. Smucker from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded J. M. Smucker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $125.00 target price on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $92.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $88.25 and a twelve month high of $119.39. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.28.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in J. M. Smucker Right Now?

Before you consider J. M. Smucker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and J. M. Smucker wasn't on the list.

While J. M. Smucker currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
3 Dividend Aristocrats Whose Yields Can Help Combat Inflation
3 Dividend Aristocrats Whose Yields Can Help Combat Inflation
By Chris Markoch | April 9, 2026
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
This math doesn’t work
This math doesn’t work
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Delta Air Lines Gains Altitude: Higher Highs Are Coming 
Delta Air Lines Gains Altitude: Higher Highs Are Coming 
By Thomas Hughes | April 9, 2026
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines