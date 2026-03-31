Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,720,435 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the February 26th total of 3,127,041 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,157,129 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,126,000. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.91, for a total transaction of $3,703,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 262,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,830,171.06. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 80,018 shares of company stock valued at $19,545,381 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 4,144.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jabil from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $283.25.

View Our Latest Report on JBL

Jabil Stock Down 5.2%

JBL stock opened at $247.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. Jabil has a 1 year low of $108.66 and a 1 year high of $283.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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