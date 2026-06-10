Jabil (JBL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.08 per share and revenue of $8.5501 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Jabil to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Jabil Trading Down 0.6%

JBL opened at $361.89 on Wednesday. Jabil has a 52 week low of $175.07 and a 52 week high of $384.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 39,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,546,620. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total transaction of $501,213.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,296,424.38. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 34.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company's stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 70.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,320 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Jabil by 20.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,967 shares of the technology company's stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 50.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth about $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $319.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jabil

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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