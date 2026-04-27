Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Hits New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $346.22 and last traded at $338.8580, with a volume of 1224542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.65.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $290.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

Jabil Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company's 50 day moving average is $275.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. Jabil's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 9,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.64, for a total transaction of $2,713,620.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 253,099 shares in the company, valued at $72,548,297.36. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 76,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,191,960. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 37,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,611 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,646 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,129,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,343,670 shares of the technology company's stock worth $762,424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,157 shares of the technology company's stock worth $661,783,000 after acquiring an additional 42,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,545 shares of the technology company's stock worth $429,714,000 after acquiring an additional 591,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $407,299,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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