Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $375.51, but opened at $412.36. Jabil shares last traded at $402.1710, with a volume of 588,492 shares.

The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS.

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Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Trending Headlines about Jabil

Here are the key news stories impacting Jabil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jabil reported third-quarter revenue of about $8.8 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.16, both ahead of expectations, with sales up 11.8% year over year. Jabil Posts Third Quarter Results

Jabil reported third-quarter revenue of about $8.8 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.16, both ahead of expectations, with sales up 11.8% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year FY2026 EPS guidance to $12.70 and lifted Q4 revenue and profit guidance above Wall Street estimates, signaling confidence in continued momentum. Reuters article

The company raised full-year FY2026 EPS guidance to $12.70 and lifted Q4 revenue and profit guidance above Wall Street estimates, signaling confidence in continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Jabil also pointed to strong AI-led data center demand, which is supporting the company’s growth outlook and helping investors look past broader margin concerns. Reuters article

Jabil also pointed to strong AI-led data center demand, which is supporting the company’s growth outlook and helping investors look past broader margin concerns. Positive Sentiment: Recent headlines about Jabil’s partnership with Adani to build an AI and data center manufacturing platform in India add to the market’s view that the company is well positioned to benefit from AI infrastructure spending. Reuters India partnership article

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Jabil from $273.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jabil from $290.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $357.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total value of $501,213.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,296,424.38. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 76,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,191,960. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Jabil by 4,144.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Trading Up 6.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.53.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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