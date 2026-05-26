Jack Abuhoff Sells 38,056 Shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) CEO Jack Abuhoff sold 38,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $3,820,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,340,456 shares in the company, valued at $134,568,377.84. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jack Abuhoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Jack Abuhoff sold 150,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $14,019,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Jack Abuhoff sold 2,800 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $260,484.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Jack Abuhoff sold 150,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $14,158,500.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Jack Abuhoff sold 100,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $9,578,000.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Jack Abuhoff sold 76,991 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $7,358,799.78.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Jack Abuhoff sold 71,699 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $6,854,424.40.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Jack Abuhoff sold 94,460 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $8,613,807.40.

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Innodata Stock Performance

INOD stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.91. 1,473,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,925. Innodata Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $114.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.34. Innodata had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $76.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Innodata's quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Innodata Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Innodata from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Innodata from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. BWS Financial restated a "top pick" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Innodata from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innodata

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Innodata during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 506.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 1,567.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 667 shares of the technology company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc NASDAQ: INOD is a digital services and technology company that specializes in data engineering and artificial intelligence solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the company provides structured content and digital transformation services to publishers, media companies, legal and compliance organizations, and other information-intensive industries. Innodata's platform enables clients to convert unstructured text, images and multimedia into high‐quality, machine‐readable formats that support search, analytics and AI model training.

The firm's offerings include content enrichment, metadata management, taxonomy development, digital asset management and data annotation services.

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