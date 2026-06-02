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Jack Cogen Sells 271,153 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
June 2, 2026
CoreWeave logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • CoreWeave director Jack Cogen sold 271,153 shares on May 29 at an average price of $106.97, totaling about $29.0 million. After the sale, he still owned 8.77 million shares, trimming his stake by 3%.
  • CRWV stock fell 4.4% in Tuesday trading to $119.27, though trading volume was above average. The stock remains well above its 52-week low of $63.80 but below its high of $187.00.
  • CoreWeave’s latest earnings missed expectations, posting EPS of -$1.40 versus the -$1.17 estimate, even as revenue jumped 111.6% year over year to $2.08 billion. Analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Moderate Buy with a target price of $131.52.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) Director Jack Cogen sold 271,153 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,005,236.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,769,676 shares in the company, valued at $938,092,241.72. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CoreWeave Stock Down 4.4%

NASDAQ CRWV traded down $5.55 on Tuesday, reaching $119.27. 34,579,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,797,078. The business's fifty day moving average price is $103.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business's revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWV

More CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoreWeave by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock worth $1,999,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,478 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock worth $2,443,013,000 after buying an additional 17,847,760 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 22,624.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company's stock worth $273,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,077 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 4th quarter valued at $230,099,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period.

About CoreWeave

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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