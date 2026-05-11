Jack Henry & Associates' (JKHY) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $198.00 target price on the technology company's stock. DA Davidson's target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.10% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JKHY. Weiss Ratings cut Jack Henry & Associates from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised Jack Henry & Associates from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.08.

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Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.43. 595,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $141.81 and a 12 month high of $193.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.51 and a 200 day moving average of $168.11.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Jack Henry & Associates's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,911.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,111,632 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $165,555,000 after buying an additional 1,056,362 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,350,393 shares of the technology company's stock worth $246,420,000 after buying an additional 831,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,744,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,728.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 621,546 shares of the technology company's stock worth $113,420,000 after buying an additional 612,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 560.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,078 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $101,656,000 after acquiring an additional 472,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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