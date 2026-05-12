Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Jack Henry & Associates stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $143.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.81 and a 52 week high of $193.39. The company's 50-day moving average price is $157.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,298,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 693.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,817 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,751 shares of the technology company's stock worth $106,150,000 after acquiring an additional 32,468 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $998,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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