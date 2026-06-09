Jack Sinclair Sells 10,788 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,788 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $937,692.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,466,661.60. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Jack Sinclair sold 10,790 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $885,211.60.

On Friday, March 20th, Jack Sinclair sold 3,201 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $268,787.97.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Jack Sinclair sold 4,754 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $396,959.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Jack Sinclair sold 57,644 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $4,658,788.08.

On Friday, March 13th, Jack Sinclair sold 1,052 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $83,507.76.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 2.2%

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,020,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,593. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $173.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Melius Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.08.

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About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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