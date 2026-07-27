Jackson Financial (JXN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.72 per share and revenue of $1.9087 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Jackson Financial Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $118.96 on Monday. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $82.65 and a 52 week high of $126.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company's fifty day moving average is $110.32 and its 200-day moving average is $110.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Jackson Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JXN. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company's stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 1,019.7% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 851 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on JXN. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jackson Financial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jackson Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Jackson Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $126.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S.-based financial services holding company headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. The company operates primarily through its principal subsidiary, Jackson National Life Insurance Company, and specializes in designing and distributing retirement products. Jackson Financial has been publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JXN since its initial public offering in May 2022.

The company's core offerings include a broad range of fixed, variable and indexed annuity products aimed at helping individuals preserve and grow retirement assets.

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