Jacob Dewitte Sells 140,000 Shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $9,560,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 538,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,742,683.31. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jacob Dewitte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Jacob Dewitte sold 60,000 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $4,097,400.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $9,870,000.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Jacob Dewitte sold 60,000 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $4,176,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $7,054,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Jacob Dewitte sold 60,000 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $3,015,000.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Jacob Dewitte sold 44,828 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,689,680.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Jacob Dewitte sold 72,960 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,377,600.00.

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Oklo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKLO traded up $6.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.61. 23,894,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,160,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -87.62 and a beta of 1.10. Oklo Inc. has a one year low of $44.88 and a one year high of $193.84. The company's 50 day moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average is $74.26.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Oklo in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Oklo in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Oklo from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OKLO

Key Oklo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oklo by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Oklo by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 315 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in Oklo by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 350 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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