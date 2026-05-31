Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.40.

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th.

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Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Robert V. Pragada acquired 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at $37,076,842.95. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.56 per share, with a total value of $28,477.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,450.24. The trade was a 2.07% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J stock opened at $119.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $105.68 and a one year high of $168.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.77.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Jacobs Solutions's payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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