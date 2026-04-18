Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.60.

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Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J opened at $128.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.97. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company's revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $193,147.20. Following the transaction, the president owned 25,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,390.72. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of J. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 828.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,988 shares of the company's stock worth $174,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,068 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,338,698 shares of the company's stock worth $177,324,000 after acquiring an additional 952,151 shares during the period. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd now owns 723,533 shares of the company's stock worth $95,839,000 after acquiring an additional 567,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379,681 shares of the company's stock worth $447,673,000 after acquiring an additional 552,277 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 68.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,843 shares of the company's stock worth $168,194,000 after acquiring an additional 525,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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