Jade Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBIO) Short Interest Update

Jade Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBIO - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,061,277 shares, an increase of 144.6% from the March 31st total of 1,251,725 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 809,621 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company's shares are sold short.

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Jade Biosciences Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ JBIO traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. 766,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,257. The business's 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. Jade Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jade Biosciences will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBIO shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Jade Biosciences from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jade Biosciences from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Jade Biosciences from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Jade Biosciences from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Jade Biosciences to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JBIO

Institutional Trading of Jade Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBIO. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Jade Biosciences by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,671,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,757 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Jade Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $25,323,000. Remedium Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jade Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $24,345,000. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in Jade Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $13,382,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jade Biosciences by 2,198.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 875,273 shares of the company's stock worth $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 837,193 shares during the period.

About Jade Biosciences

Jade Biosciences, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for inflammatory skin diseases and chronic itch. Leveraging a small‐molecule platform, the company seeks to address significant unmet needs in dermatology by targeting key pathways involved in pruritus and skin inflammation. Its research efforts are centered on identifying and advancing molecules that can modulate receptor activity in the skin, with a goal of improving safety and efficacy compared to existing treatments.

The company’s lead programs are built around proprietary compounds designed to penetrate the epidermal barrier and selectively inhibit molecular drivers of itch and inflammation.

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