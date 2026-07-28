James Jesic Sells 6,531 Shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT - Get Free Report) insider James Jesic sold 6,531 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,018, for a total transaction of £197,105.58.

James Jesic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, James Jesic sold 1,350 shares of Severn Trent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,892, for a total value of £39,042.

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Severn Trent Stock Performance

SVT traded up GBX 52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,060. The company had a trading volume of 533,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,335,176. Severn Trent PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,381 and a 12-month high of GBX 3,335. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,974.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,034.92. The stock has a market cap of £9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 596.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 179.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Severn Trent had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of GBX 283.10 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Severn Trent PLC will post 107.3706004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Severn Trent from £332.90 to £287.90 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 3,300 price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,400 to GBX 3,450 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,975 to GBX 3,225 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "sell" rating and set a GBX 2,700 price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 6,867.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SVT

About Severn Trent

As one of Britain's largest water companies, we supply fresh, clean drinking water to over nine million people across our region - around two billion litres every day. Once used, we collect, clean, and treat the water before safely returning it to the environment. We are one of only three listed water stocks in the UK, offering a valuable combination of reliable earnings, long-term asset growth, and inflation-linked dividends. The UK's regulatory model provides a high degree of certainty over five-year periods.

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