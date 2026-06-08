James Quincey Sells 436,296 Shares of CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Stock

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. This trade represents a 78.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

James Quincey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, James Quincey sold 8,000 shares of CocaCola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of CocaCola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $15,780,000.00.

Get CocaCola alerts: Sign Up

CocaCola Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of KO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,731,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,744,842. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.35. The firm has a market cap of $341.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CocaCola

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111,598 shares of the company's stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in CocaCola by 82.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,700 shares of the company's stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 22,444 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 16.4% during the third quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company's stock worth $47,087,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 35.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 54,307 shares of the company's stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Truist Financial set a $85.00 target price on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 target price on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KO

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CocaCola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CocaCola wasn't on the list.

While CocaCola currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here