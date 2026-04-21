James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised James River Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings cut James River Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on James River Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut James River Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in James River Group by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in James River Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company's stock.

James River Group Stock Performance

Shares of JRVR opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $290.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of -0.02. James River Group has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $167.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.98 million. James River Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Research analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. James River Group's payout ratio is currently 5.48%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance products primarily in the program, wholesale broker and retail broker markets. The company focuses on specialty P&C lines, offering binding authority and delegated underwriting solutions for niche sectors including professional liability, environmental, real estate and other tailored commercial risks. Operating under the James River brand, it provides both admitted and non-admitted insurance across multiple states.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, James River Group has expanded through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

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