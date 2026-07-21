JAN (NYSE:JAN) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Shares of JAN (NYSE:JAN - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.24 and last traded at $30.2070, with a volume of 1223387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

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Key Headlines Impacting JAN

Here are the key news stories impacting JAN this week:

Neutral Sentiment: No fresh earnings, guidance, or major corporate announcement was disclosed for JAN in the last 24-36 hours, so there is no obvious fundamental news driving the move.

No fresh earnings, guidance, or major corporate announcement was disclosed for JAN in the last 24-36 hours, so there is no obvious fundamental news driving the move. Neutral Sentiment: Recent background remains constructive: JAN recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.23, in line with estimates, while revenue of $200.35 million beat expectations, and management raised FY 2026 guidance to $0.93-$0.97 EPS.

Recent background remains constructive: JAN recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.23, in line with estimates, while revenue of $200.35 million beat expectations, and management raised FY 2026 guidance to $0.93-$0.97 EPS. Neutral Sentiment: Trading volume was slightly below average, suggesting the move may reflect routine profit-taking or broader sector rotation rather than aggressive selling tied to new information.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JAN. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on JAN in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded JAN from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JAN from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of JAN in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of JAN in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JAN currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JAN

JAN Stock Down 0.5%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -604.14 and a beta of 2.16.

JAN (NYSE:JAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.96 million. JAN has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS.

JAN Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JAN's payout ratio is presently -1,140.00%.

JAN Company Profile

Upon completion of this offering, we will be the only U.S. publicly traded REIT focused exclusively on the senior housing sector and the only U.S. publicly traded REIT whose entire portfolio is owned and operated under RIDEA structures. We have an initial portfolio consisting of 34 senior housing communities, comprised of 10,422 units as of December 31, 2025. Our communities are located primarily in major retirement markets across 10 states, with units in Florida and Texas representing 69% of the total units as of December 31, 2025.

Further Reading

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