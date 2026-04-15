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JAN (NYSE:JAN) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank Of Canada

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
JAN logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada upgraded JAN to a moderate buy, and the stock carries a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $27.27 as multiple firms (including BofA $29 and Scotiabank $28) initiated or raised coverage.
  • Significant insider buying occurred recently: Director Charles J. Herman Jr. and COO Jeffrey H. Miller bought shares at $20, and insiders acquired 187,000 shares (~$3.74M) over the last 90 days, now owning about 3% of the company.
  • Key risks and metrics: JAN has a negative trailing P/E (losses), a high volatility beta of 2.16, a market cap of $6.62B, and the stock is trading near its 12‑month high—factors that could amplify downside on negative news.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

JAN (NYSE:JAN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JAN. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of JAN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JAN to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of JAN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of JAN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of JAN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $27.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JAN

JAN Price Performance

Shares of JAN stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 2.16. JAN has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

Insider Activity at JAN

In other JAN news, Director Charles J. Herman, Jr. acquired 5,500 shares of JAN stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,000. This represents a 73.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey H. Miller acquired 7,500 shares of JAN stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 187,000 shares of company stock worth $3,740,000. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Key JAN News

Here are the key news stories impacting JAN this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Bank of America started coverage with a "Buy" rating and a $29 price target, signaling a meaningful upside view vs. recent levels and likely supporting buying interest. Bank of America coverage
  • Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" and $28 price target, another bullish institutional signal that reinforces the consensus upgrade momentum. Scotiabank coverage
  • Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage (Overweight, $27 PT), adding to the rotation of sell‑side attention and increasing visibility among institutional investors. Cantor Fitzgerald initiation
  • Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan set an "Overweight" rating with a $26 target — supportive but a smaller implied upside versus other banks, so it likely reinforces interest without materially changing the consensus view. JPMorgan note
  • Negative Sentiment: Key fundamentals and risk signals remain: JAN has a negative trailing P/E (losses), a beta above 2 (higher volatility), and a relatively small spread between the current level and its 1‑year high — factors that can amplify downside on negative news. No link

About JAN

(Get Free Report)

Upon completion of this offering, we will be the only U.S. publicly traded REIT focused exclusively on the senior housing sector and the only U.S. publicly traded REIT whose entire portfolio is owned and operated under RIDEA structures. We have an initial portfolio consisting of 34 senior housing communities, comprised of 10,422 units as of December 31, 2025. Our communities are located primarily in major retirement markets across 10 states, with units in Florida and Texas representing 69% of the total units as of December 31, 2025.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for JAN (NYSE:JAN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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