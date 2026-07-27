JAN (NYSE:JAN) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

JAN (NYSE:JAN - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.54 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.41.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JAN shares. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of JAN in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $29.00 price target on JAN in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of JAN in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on JAN in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on JAN from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAN

JAN Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -640.00 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62.

JAN (NYSE:JAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $157.96 million. JAN has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS.

JAN Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. JAN's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,140.00%.

JAN Company Profile

Upon completion of this offering, we will be the only U.S. publicly traded REIT focused exclusively on the senior housing sector and the only U.S. publicly traded REIT whose entire portfolio is owned and operated under RIDEA structures. We have an initial portfolio consisting of 34 senior housing communities, comprised of 10,422 units as of December 31, 2025. Our communities are located primarily in major retirement markets across 10 states, with units in Florida and Texas representing 69% of the total units as of December 31, 2025.

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