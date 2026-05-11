Jane Craighead Purchases 1,000 Shares of Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX - Get Free Report) Director Jane Craighead acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$298,455. This trade represents a 10.99% increase in their position.

Jane Craighead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Jane Craighead bought 200 shares of Wajax stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.52 per share, with a total value of C$5,904.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Jane Craighead bought 600 shares of Wajax stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.52 per share, with a total value of C$17,712.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Jane Craighead purchased 100 shares of Wajax stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,956.00.

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Wajax Stock Performance

WJX stock traded down C$0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting C$29.20. The company had a trading volume of 58,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,836. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.41. The firm has a market cap of C$637.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.59. Wajax Co. has a 1-year low of C$21.80 and a 1-year high of C$34.88.

Wajax (TSE:WJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.97%.The company had revenue of C$502.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Wajax Co. will post 3.4850136 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Wajax

Here are the key news stories impacting Wajax this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple Wajax directors bought shares over May 6–7, including Thomas Malcolm Alford, Terrance Lloyd Mckibbon, and Jane Craighead, with several incremental purchases at prices around C$29.15–C$29.86 per share. Wajax's TSE: WJX Earnings Seem To Be Promising

Multiple Wajax directors bought shares over May 6–7, including Thomas Malcolm Alford, Terrance Lloyd Mckibbon, and Jane Craighead, with several incremental purchases at prices around C$29.15–C$29.86 per share. Positive Sentiment: The buying activity suggests insiders may see the stock as undervalued or expect continued strength after the company’s recent earnings report showed C$0.65 EPS on C$502.07 million in revenue. Wajax's TSE: WJX Earnings Seem To Be Promising

The buying activity suggests insiders may see the stock as undervalued or expect continued strength after the company’s recent earnings report showed C$0.65 EPS on C$502.07 million in revenue. Neutral Sentiment: The market is also digesting broader commentary that Wajax’s earnings appear “promising,” which may reinforce investor interest but does not by itself change the fundamental outlook. Wajax's TSE: WJX Earnings Seem To Be Promising

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WJX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Wajax from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wajax from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TD reduced their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$34.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wajax

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corp is a Canadian distributor of industrial components. The company's core business is the sale of parts and service support of equipment, power systems, and industrial components through a network of branches in Canada. Most of its revenue is generated from the sale of equipment which includes machinery and components used for construction purposes and its industrial components find utility in businesses like mining, forestry, and material handling for other industrial purposes. It sells to leading manufacturer brands such as Hitachi, JCB, Bell, Hyster, Palfinger and other similar industries.

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