Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wedbush's price target suggests a potential upside of 150.89% from the stock's previous close.

JANX has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Janux Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Janux Therapeutics from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JonesTrading decreased their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.17.

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Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ JANX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.35. The company's stock had a trading volume of 195,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,830. Janux Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $874.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 704.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,928 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company's stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation intratumoral immuno-oncology therapies that harness the body’s innate and adaptive immune systems. The company designs and synthesizes proprietary Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists to reprogram the tumor microenvironment. Janux is publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol JANX.

Its lead programs include JTX-8064, a fully synthetic TLR4 agonist engineered for optimal stability and potency, and JTX-4014, a TLR1/2 agonist formulated for direct intratumoral administration.

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