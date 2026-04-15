Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.24, but opened at $14.68. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 182,233 shares.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Janux Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Clear Str cut Janux Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.82.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 704.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation intratumoral immuno-oncology therapies that harness the body’s innate and adaptive immune systems. The company designs and synthesizes proprietary Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists to reprogram the tumor microenvironment. Janux is publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol JANX.

Its lead programs include JTX-8064, a fully synthetic TLR4 agonist engineered for optimal stability and potency, and JTX-4014, a TLR1/2 agonist formulated for direct intratumoral administration.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Janux Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Janux Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Janux Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here