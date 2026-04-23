Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Japan Airlines Ltd (OTCMKTS:JAPSY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 114,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session's volume of 98,194 shares.The stock last traded at $7.68 and had previously closed at $7.8250.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Japan Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.43. The firm's fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Japan Airlines Ltd will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines OTCMKTS: JAPSY is the flag carrier of Japan, providing both scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates a comprehensive network of domestic and international flights, connecting major cities across Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania. In addition to its core passenger services, Japan Airlines offers charter operations, cargo logistics and maintenance support through its technical services division.

The airline’s network is centered on its primary hubs at Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita airports.

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