Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sets New 12-Month Low - Here's Why

Japan Airlines Ltd (OTCMKTS:JAPSY - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.8350 and last traded at $7.8350, with a volume of 151439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Japan Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on JAPSY

Japan Airlines Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Japan Airlines Ltd will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines OTCMKTS: JAPSY is the flag carrier of Japan, providing both scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates a comprehensive network of domestic and international flights, connecting major cities across Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania. In addition to its core passenger services, Japan Airlines offers charter operations, cargo logistics and maintenance support through its technical services division.

The airline’s network is centered on its primary hubs at Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita airports.

Further Reading

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