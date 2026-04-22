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Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sets New 12-Month Low - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Japan Airlines logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Japan Airlines hit a new 52-week low — shares traded as low as $7.8350 on Wednesday with about 151,439 shares changing hands, down from a prior close of $8.09.
  • Zacks downgraded the stock from "hold" to "strong sell" on Feb. 24, even though MarketBeat shows a mixed analyst consensus of "Moderate Buy" (one Strong Buy, one Sell).
  • The stock shows cheap valuation but recent weakness, trading at a P/E of 7.99 with a $6.78B market cap, 50-/200-day moving averages of $8.76/$9.19, quarterly EPS of $0.34, and analysts forecasting about 0.9 EPS for the year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Japan Airlines Ltd (OTCMKTS:JAPSY - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.8350 and last traded at $7.8350, with a volume of 151439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Japan Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on JAPSY

Japan Airlines Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Japan Airlines Ltd will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Japan Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Japan Airlines OTCMKTS: JAPSY is the flag carrier of Japan, providing both scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates a comprehensive network of domestic and international flights, connecting major cities across Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania. In addition to its core passenger services, Japan Airlines offers charter operations, cargo logistics and maintenance support through its technical services division.

The airline’s network is centered on its primary hubs at Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita airports.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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