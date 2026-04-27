Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Shares Down 5.7% - Should You Sell?

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY - Get Free Report) shares fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.6250 and last traded at $30.6250. 26 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.46.

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Japan Steel Works Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.39.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Japan Steel Works had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $417.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.28 million.

Japan Steel Works Company Profile

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

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