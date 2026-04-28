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Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Japan Steel Works logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down: the stock opened at $30.045 after a prior close of $32.69, trading with very light volume (4 shares) when the drop was reported.
  • Earnings and revenue miss: the company reported Q results on Feb. 9 with EPS of $0.17 versus $0.19 expected and revenue of $417.46M versus $486.28M expected.
  • Key fundamentals: market capitalization is $4.29B with a PE of 31.31, low debt-to-equity (0.27), and 50- and 200-day moving averages near the current price (~$30.96 and $30.11).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Japan Steel Works.

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.69, but opened at $30.0450. Japan Steel Works shares last traded at $30.0450, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

Japan Steel Works Stock Down 4.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company's 50-day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $30.11.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $417.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $486.28 million. Japan Steel Works had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 7.41%.

Japan Steel Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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