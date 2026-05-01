Japan Tob (JAPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its resultson Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2963 per share and revenue of $5.5369 billion for the quarter.

Get Japan Tob alerts: Sign Up

Japan Tob Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPAY opened at $18.66 on Friday. Japan Tob has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Japan Tob from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Japan Tob currently has an average rating of "Sell" and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Japan Tob

About Japan Tob

Japan Tobacco Inc OTC: JAPAY is a Tokyo-based multinational company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. The company's core activities include the development, production and distribution of cigarettes and other nicotine-delivery products for domestic and international markets. Japan Tobacco also pursues business activities beyond tobacco, including pharmaceutical and processed‑food operations through subsidiary units and strategic investments.

In its tobacco operations the company serves both the Japanese market and a broad international footprint through its global operating arm, Japan Tobacco International (JTI).

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Japan Tob, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Japan Tob wasn't on the list.

While Japan Tob currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here