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Japan Tob (JAPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Japan Tob logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Japan Tob is expected to report quarterly results on Friday, May 8, with analysts forecasting earnings of $0.2963 per share and revenue of $5.5369 billion.
  • Shares opened at $18.66 and trade in a 12‑month range of $14.02–$20.68, with a market cap of $66.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.51.
  • Analyst sentiment is negative — Zacks downgraded the stock to a strong sell, and the consensus rating is Sell with an average price target of $17.00.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its resultson Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2963 per share and revenue of $5.5369 billion for the quarter.

Japan Tob Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPAY opened at $18.66 on Friday. Japan Tob has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Japan Tob from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Japan Tob currently has an average rating of "Sell" and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Japan Tob

About Japan Tob

(Get Free Report)

Japan Tobacco Inc OTC: JAPAY is a Tokyo-based multinational company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. The company's core activities include the development, production and distribution of cigarettes and other nicotine-delivery products for domestic and international markets. Japan Tobacco also pursues business activities beyond tobacco, including pharmaceutical and processed‑food operations through subsidiary units and strategic investments.

In its tobacco operations the company serves both the Japanese market and a broad international footprint through its global operating arm, Japan Tobacco International (JTI).

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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