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Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Japan Tob logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Japan Tob's shares gapped down pre-market from $18.55 to an open of $17.66 and last traded at $18.33 on thin volume (1,799 shares).
  • Analyst sentiment has turned negative: Zacks cut its rating from "hold" to "strong sell", two analysts now rate the stock Sell, and the consensus price target is $17.00.
  • Key fundamentals: market capitalization of $65.04 billion, P/E of 20.13 and debt-to-equity of 0.39; the stock trades near its 50‑day ($18.83) and 200‑day ($18.16) moving averages and was down about 1.3%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.55, but opened at $17.66. Japan Tob shares last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 1,799 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Japan Tob from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Japan Tob currently has an average rating of "Sell" and an average price target of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Japan Tob

Japan Tob Stock Down 1.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Japan Tob Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Japan Tobacco Inc OTC: JAPAY is a Tokyo-based multinational company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. The company's core activities include the development, production and distribution of cigarettes and other nicotine-delivery products for domestic and international markets. Japan Tobacco also pursues business activities beyond tobacco, including pharmaceutical and processed‑food operations through subsidiary units and strategic investments.

In its tobacco operations the company serves both the Japanese market and a broad international footprint through its global operating arm, Japan Tobacco International (JTI).

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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