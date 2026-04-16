Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.55, but opened at $17.66. Japan Tob shares last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 1,799 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Japan Tob from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Japan Tob currently has an average rating of "Sell" and an average price target of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Japan Tob

Japan Tob Stock Down 1.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Japan Tob Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc OTC: JAPAY is a Tokyo-based multinational company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. The company's core activities include the development, production and distribution of cigarettes and other nicotine-delivery products for domestic and international markets. Japan Tobacco also pursues business activities beyond tobacco, including pharmaceutical and processed‑food operations through subsidiary units and strategic investments.

In its tobacco operations the company serves both the Japanese market and a broad international footprint through its global operating arm, Japan Tobacco International (JTI).

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