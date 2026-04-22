Jarrod Patten Sells 1,500 Shares of Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) Director Jarrod Patten sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $250,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,674,600. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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Strategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded up $15.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.36. 31,755,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,257,602. Strategy Inc has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $457.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 3.55. The company's 50 day moving average price is $135.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.96.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $46.02 by ($88.95). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 806.34%.The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.03) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strategy Inc will post 80.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strategy in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Strategy by 136.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,905 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $16,125,000 after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Strategy by 59.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,215 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Strategy by 22.0% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Strategy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Texas Capital raised shares of Strategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strategy

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About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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