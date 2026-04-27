Jason Rhodes Sells 137,948 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) Director Jason Rhodes sold 137,948 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $2,549,279.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $195,444.48. This trade represents a 92.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DYN stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,507. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm's fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 22.25 and a current ratio of 22.25.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DYN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dyne Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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