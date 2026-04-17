JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Update

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,835,065 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the March 15th total of 10,190,775 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 911,766 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 17.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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JBG SMITH Properties Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $15.55 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $917.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.31). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $127.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.44 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JBGS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and a consensus target price of $18.50.

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Institutional Trading of JBG SMITH Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 65.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 78.4% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 151.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,637 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 113.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development and management of mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company's portfolio encompasses office, residential, retail, hotel and entertainment assets, with a strategic focus on high-growth urban and transit-oriented neighborhoods in the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia and suburban Maryland.

The company actively develops large-scale, mixed-use communities designed to integrate living, working and leisure spaces.

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