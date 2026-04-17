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JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
JBG SMITH Properties logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Short interest fell 13.3% in March to 8,835,065 shares (about 17% of shares short) with a days-to-cover ratio of 9.7.
  • JBG SMITH reported EPS of ($0.78), missing the ($0.47) consensus and showing a negative net margin (27.89%) and negative ROE (10.61%), although revenue of $127.56M slightly beat estimates.
  • The stock carries a consensus "Sell" rating with a $18.50 target after recent downgrades, while hedge funds and other institutions own roughly 98.46% of the shares.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,835,065 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the March 15th total of 10,190,775 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 911,766 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 17.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $15.55 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $917.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.31). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $127.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.44 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JBGS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JBG SMITH Properties

Institutional Trading of JBG SMITH Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 65.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 78.4% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 151.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,637 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 113.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Free Report)

JBG SMITH Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development and management of mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company's portfolio encompasses office, residential, retail, hotel and entertainment assets, with a strategic focus on high-growth urban and transit-oriented neighborhoods in the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia and suburban Maryland.

The company actively develops large-scale, mixed-use communities designed to integrate living, working and leisure spaces.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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