Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Buy" by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.0833.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBS. Mizuho raised JBS to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group raised JBS to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on JBS from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research downgraded JBS from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of JBS in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On JBS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JBS in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JBS in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in JBS in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in JBS by 489.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter.

JBS Price Performance

Shares of JBS stock opened at $16.09 on Monday. JBS has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The stock's 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JBS (NYSE:JBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $23.06 billion during the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JBS will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. JBS's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

About JBS

JBS SA is a global leader in the production and processing of meat products, with a focus on beef, pork and poultry. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, the company operates through an extensive network of owned facilities and partnerships that span the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. JBS supplies fresh, frozen and value-added protein solutions for retail, foodservice and industrial customers, and is active across the entire supply chain—from livestock procurement and feed production to slaughtering, processing, packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1953 by José Batista Sobrinho in Anápolis, Goiás, JBS began as a small slaughterhouse and expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

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