JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "underweight" rating on the information services provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price suggests a potential downside of 14.26% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JD. Arete Research set a $37.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on JD.com from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.85.

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JD.com Trading Up 3.1%

JD.com stock opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.41. JD.com has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $38.08. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. JD.com had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its holdings in JD.com by 365.8% in the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 750 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 657.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about JD.com

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JD.com Company Profile

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com's business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

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