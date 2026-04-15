JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "underweight" rating on the information services provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective points to a potential downside of 20.00% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of JD.com from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday. Nomura raised their price target on JD.com from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 6th. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.50.

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JD.com Stock Up 8.0%

JD.com stock opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. JD.com had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $50.35 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that JD.com will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in shares of JD.com by 365.8% during the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 750 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 62.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 657.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company's stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com's business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

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